Nurse duo to tackle night time marathon

Two nurses from Pilgrim Hospital are to take on the London Moonwalk marathon this weekend to raise cash for breast cancer charities.

Friends Sharon Ellis and Sue Green will tackle the 26.2 mile night-time course on Saturday for the charity Walk the Walk.

Although the pair have taken part in Boston park run and 10k races before - they say the Moonwalk will be their biggest challenge yet.

“We are by no means athletes, but just enjoy the little challenges we do - so a walking marathon seemed a natural progression,” said Sharon, 50. “It will be our biggest challenge yet.

“We have both had family and friends affected by breast cancer and wanted to do our bit for this great charity.”

The theme for this year’s walk is ‘western’ and the pair will be donning costumes en-route - along with glittery bras fitted with LED lights.

Sharon and Sue met in 1986 when they both went for interviews at Pilgrim Hospital to start their nurse training. They qualified as RGN in 1990 and have worked at the hospital ever since.

Speaking about their running, Sharon added: “We are never in competition with each other and have always pledged to finish each challenge together. We have loved every second, and we go out in all weathers, we giggle, chat, and sing our way round.”

To sponsor Sharon visit moonwalklondon2018.everydayhero.com/uk/sharon-2 and sponsor Sue via moonwalklondon2018.everydayhero.com/uk/suzanne-20.