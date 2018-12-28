OBE for acting director of Lincolnshire children’s services in Queen’s New Year honours

Janice Spencer, the acting director of children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council has been awarded an OBE in the Queen’s New Year honours list for 2019.

In a statement issued by the council’s head of paid service, Debbie Barnes, she said: “Janice has played a major part in transforming Lincolnshire’s children’s services into one of the best performers in the country and this is fully deserved.”

She added: “She has been a hugely important part of the management team in children’s services over many years, helping to deliver the improvements and innovation that now see us rated by Ofsted as a top authority for supporting children, young people and their families.

“Janice’s leadership and commitment in vital areas of safeguarding and wellbeing for vulnerable children and young people means we are now considered a leader nationally in this area, so much so that we have been chosen to lead on developing and improving social work practice in this area. I am immensely proud of this achievement and congratulate Janice on her award.”

Janice has recently taken up the role of acting director of children’s services but started working for Lincolnshire County Council in 1992, as a social worker. She was appointed assistant director of children’s services in 2012.

Janice is also on the national adoption leadership board.