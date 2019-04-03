Boston dad makes music video out of son's song - and it's both hilarious and cute

Most parents respond to their young child's singing with a wry smile or an enthusiastic clap - but this Boston dad went one step further.

Jonathan Langley was so impressed with his son Noah's song about friendship - that he made a music video out of it.

Called 'Do You Wanna Be My Friend?' - the video features the five year-old singing and performing as every member of a rock band.

Jon set his son's performance against a changing background - including in a room made out of Lego, and images of cult cartoons from the '80s and '90s.

Noah's lyrics include: "Do you like me? I like you, best friends forever that's what we do."

Jon said: "He wrote the lyrics and came up with the melody all by himself, I helped with the music and we shot the video together.

Jon and Noah Langley.

"He writes songs which have positive messages, which reflects his friendly personality. His performances are confident and a little crazy, also reflecting his character. He is really proud of it, and I think he is a star of the future!"

The comical video also features a shot of Noah sneezing into his hand - and performing a rock n roll-style 'mic drop' at the end - albeit by accident.

The youngster, a pupil at Boston West Academy, is a keen performer, with access to the various instruments owned by his musical dad Jon - who is in a band himself called 'Building' - and runs a school music club.

"I work as a primary school teacher at Boston Pioneers Academy, where I run a music club, encouraging the children to explore their creative sides," explained Jon. "Noah and I have made a couple of other videos, but this is the one we are proudest of."

A snapshot of Noah performing in the video against a background image from the '90s cartoon Beevis and Butthead.

To make the music video, the father and son 'jammed together' with Jon playing guitar while Noah sang over the top. Jon recorded this on his computer and put the song together, using Noah's melody. Then the pair shot a music video, using coloured paper hung in their living room to create a makeshift green screen which Jon could add computer effects to.

"Noah and I chose the retro '80s/'90s backgrounds because he loves watching shows like Masters of the Universe on Netflix, and even has He-Man bed sheets," said Jon.

He added: "My wife Maria and daughter Ivy, 2, love the song and the video, and Ivy will no doubt be featuring in future videos, she is a keen dancer!"

Noah says his favourite bands are Nirvana, The Beatles and The Cribs.