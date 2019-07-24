Our roads are second deadliest

Lincolnshire has the second deadliest roads in the country, according to the most recent figures from the Department of Transport.

Forty nine people tragically lost their lives on the county’s roads in just one year, the data shows. Only Kent had a higher total for the year in question – 2017 – at 60.

The figures appears in the latest Roadworthiness Report Halfords Autocentre, which explores why typical accidents and breakdowns happen across the UK.

The research also placed Lincolnshire in the top 10 for casualties as a result of accidents. Kent, again, had the highest figure at 5,791; Lincolnshire was eighth on 2,577.

Breaking down the figures by parliamentary constituency, Boston and Skegness had 383 reported casualties in 2017 – fourth in Lincolnshire, with Gainsborough highest on 451.

Nationwide, the most frequent contributory factor in accidents was driver error, with it featuring in 70 per cent of incidents; maintenance issues, meanwhile, featured in 36 per cent of them.

As part of the study, a Halfords Autocentre Roadworthy Quiz was taken by more than 55,000 people in the UK.

Participants answered a variety of questions based on basic safety knowledge and the Highway Code.

The vast majority – 83 per cent – failed to meet 86 per cent pass mark. In the East Midlands it was 83 per cent; in London, it was 99 per cent.

Aaron Edwards, category manager at Halfords Autocentre, said: “The Roadworthiness Quiz wasn’t created to catch motorists out, rather to remind them of typical road safety rules so many of us don’t familiarise ourselves with again after passing our tests.

“The results support the idea that we must keep up to date with the latest motoring laws, remain aware on the roads, and maintain our vehicles properly. Let’s tackle this issue of not feeling safe on our roads once and for all.”

Reported casualties by Lincolnshire parliamentary constituency:

* Boston and Skegness – 383 (eight fatal, 64 serious, 311 slight).

* Gainsborough – 451, the highest (13 fatal, 89 serious, 349 slight).

* Grantham and Stamford – 272 (Seven fatal, 54 serious, 211 slight).

* Lincoln – 321 (one fatal, 52 serious, 268 slight).

* Louth and Horncastle – 407 (eight fatal, 100 serious, 299 slight).

* Sleaford and North Hykeham – 418 (eight fatal, 76 serious, 334 slight).

* South Holland and the Deepings – 325, the lowest (four fatal, 81 serious, 240 slight).

Read the full report here