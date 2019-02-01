Outdoor cinema set to come alive in Boston with The Greatest Showman

Residents of Boston can enjoy a million dreams with Hugh Jackman at a special open air screening of The Greatest Showman.

And they'll be able to join in with all their favourite tunes, as the screening in Central Park in April is the special sing-a-long edition of the film.

The performance kicks of the outdoor cinema season in the town, which has proved to be one of the most popular events in the calendar.

The Greatest Showman stars Jackman, Zac Ephron and Michelle Williams, and tells the story of the life and dreams of showman P.T. Barnum .

It has become a global smash hit, and is very popular with families, and Boston Council say people should book their tickets early.

The film will be showing on Friday 26 April, and early bird bargains are available for those who choose to book well in advance.

The early bird prices are £5.50 for adults, £4 concessions, £3.50 children and £15 for a family ticket (two adults and two children), but there are only 100 of these available.

Once they have gone standard ticket prices will apply - £7 adults, £6 concessions, £5 children and £21 for a family ticket. There will also be tickets available on the gate on the night, up to 7.30pm - £10 for adults, £9 concessions, £8 children and £30 for a family ticket.

The start of the film will be determined by sunset, but gates will open at 7pm and the film is expected to begin around 8pm, when natural light levels allow.

A limited number of blankets will be available to hire for a £10 refundable deposit and people can bring there own food and drinks - but the council stress that no alcoholic drinks can be brought in.

Tickets can be bough online via the Visit Boston website or from the borough council offices in West Street or the Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex.