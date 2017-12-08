Over 1,500 people fill in policing budget survey for Lincolnshire in TWO DAYS

Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has revealed that over 1,500 people have already offered their opinions on how the county force’s budget should be spent, just two days into a new survey.

PCC Marc Jones put out the figures via his Twitter feed yesterday evening (Thursday).

He said: “Only two days into my policing and crime survey for Lincolnshire and already over 1,500 people have taken part!

“Questions include your views on funding, policing priorities, fear of crime and much more.

“Please take part and share with friends, family and at work.”

Mr Jones, has launched a comprehensive survey in the run up to setting next year’s budget for Lincolnshire Police, asking the public to offer their policing priorities and their own personal experience of crime.

The Lincolnshire Crime and Policing Survey is a ten-minute questionnaire covering issues ranging from people’s actual experience of crime versus their fear of crime to where they would deploy extra officers if they were available and force funding.

It is hoped the survey will attract enough response to be able to analyse what people of different ages, and from different districts, think about policing and crime.

The PCC will not be told the level of grant his office – which funds both the police force and victims services – will receive until mid-December.

The money from Whitehall makes up around 50 per cent of the overall amount of funding for services, with the rest coming from Council Tax.

Mr Jones said: “It is absolutely vital that the tax payers of Lincolnshire play a crucial role in deciding how their own community is policed and to ensure we make the decisions that reflect their views we first need to understand them.”

The survey is planned to take place across the whole of December. To take part in the survey go to https://www.research.net/r/PCCLincs or call 01522 581420.