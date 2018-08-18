Over-limit woman parked in Boston with headlights on full

A Boston woman found by police in the early hours of the morning in her car parked with the headlights on full, was looking for her partner who had not returned home, a court has been told.

Diana Tankevic, 28, of Wellingtonia Park, admitted driving with excess alcohol and without insurance or a driving licence, when she appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Shelley Wilson said police saw her in an Audi A8 at 3.15am on July 23, parked with her headlights on, but she drove off when they got to her.

She said they followed her and as she was driving erratically, they stopped her and discovered that she was not insured to drive the vehicle and her driving licence had expired the previous April.

She gave a positive breath test and was arrested., giving a reading of 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

Mitigating, Tony Davies said Ms Tankevic’s partner had failed to return home so she had gone out to look for him, oblivious to the fact that she had been drinking wine.

He said she had thought her partner had bought insurance for her to drive the car and she had not realised her driving licence had expired.

Ms Tankevic was fined a total of £350, was ordered to pay £120 in costs and charges and was banned from driving for 17 months, but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course, which will reduce the period of the ban by 17 weeks.