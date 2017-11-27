Palace announces engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Prince of Wales has this morning announced the engagement of his son, Prince Harry to American actress Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry, who did his initial pilot training at RAF College Cranwell and RAF Barkston Heath in 2009, in preparation to learning to fly Apache helicopters with the Army, is reported by Kensington Palace to have become engaged in London earlier this month.

The wedding is expected to take place in spring 2018. Further details will be announced in due course.

Prince Harry is said to have informed The Queen and other close members of The Royal Family and has sought and received the blessing of Ms Markle’s parents.

The Standard reported last week that an Australian historian had traced Ms Markle’s family tree back to Baron John Hussey of Sleaford who had a manor where Old Place now stands, off Boston Road, in the town. He also built and owned Hussey Tower in Boston, which still stands next to Boston Grammar School.

Prince Harry and Ms Markle will appear for a photo call at Kensington Palace later this afternoon. The couple will also take part in a broadcast interview to be aired this evening.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have stated they are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness.

Ms Markle’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, have wished the couple ‘a lifetime of happiness.’

In an announcement issued, they say: “We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents.

“We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement: “We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to

know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”

The Duke is another ex-officer trainee of RAF College Cranwell.