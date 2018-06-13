Palace party with the Queen and Prince

The former Mayor and Mayoress of Boston marked the conclusion of their year in office by travelling to London for a garden party at Buckingham Palace – one also attended by the Queen, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, and Princess Eugenie of York.

Boston Borough Council extended its invitation to the event, held recently, to Coun Brian Rush and wife Jayne.

It has previously offered serving mayors the chance to attend a Buckingham Palace Garden Party with a guest, but in more recent years has looked to those stepping down from the role for the honour.

Coun Rush said he felt ‘privileged’ and ‘proud’ to be there, finding himself at times a matter of metres away from the current monarch and the second in line to the throne.

“It was a very, very special opportunity for me and Jayne,” he said. “Although I had finished as mayor, it was a great end to my year in office.”

Every summer, The Queen hosts three garden parties at Buckingham Palace, and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland, with thousands of people attending each one.