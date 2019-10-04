Part-night streetlights to begin adjustment to Greenwich Mean Time

Lincolnshire residents are being reminded that on Sunday October 27 the clocks will go back, temporarily affecting the timings of the county’s part-night streetlights.

There are around 42,000 streetlights across the county that are switched off between the hours of midnight and 6am.

Councillor Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Over the next few weeks, you might notice that the part-night streetlights start to go off and come on at different times.

“Please be assured that this is not due to a technical fault. The street lights have sensors that monitor the number of daylight hours, which is how they set their internal clock.

“During the autumn, the lights enter a period of adjustment, when their timings may vary as they adapt to the switch to Greenwich Mean Time.

“Unfortunately, this is unavoidable, but it is only temporary.”