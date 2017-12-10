People to ‘sleep rough’ in Boston for charity

A group of brave fundraisers are planning to ‘sleep rough’ in Boston to raise money for homeless people.

The second annual ‘Big Snore’ event will raise cash for the charity Framework - to support its life-changing work.

Last year the event raised £5,000 with 45 participants sleeping rough.

“The Big Snore is a chance to experience for one night what rough sleepers endure every night,” said Abigail Mayfield, Framwork’s events and community officer. “By 3am we find people are grateful to have a warm bed to go home to and we hope lots of people will want to sleep out so others don’t have to. “While it is in a serious cause the Big Snore is also a fun and family-friendly event. In the early part of the evening there is entertainment from local musicians, fun activities, warm hearty food, and even a ‘Box Factor’ competition to recognise the most imaginative shelter.

Money raised through the sleep out will help Framework support homeless residents to make the difficult transition to homes of their own. It will also fund specialist move-on support and a crucial life-skills training sessions that prepare people to live independently.

Sandra Blow, Framework’s operations manager for Lincolnshire, said: “Helping homeless people is about much than simply putting a roof over their heads – it is about providing them with the support and skills they need to thrive and succeed when they leave us behind.

“I know from experience how effective this work is. I also know that much of it simply would not happen without the generosity of members of the public. That’s why the additional money we raised from this event is so important.”

Framework provides supported accommodation and associated support to people across the county,

This year’s event takes place at Venture House, Endeavour Park, on Friday, February 23.

Places can be secured with a non-refundable £10 fee for adults or £5 for children aged five-16 years.

People under 18 may only take part if accompanied by an adult and a responsible adult must complete the registration of minors using the form online. Registration fees must be paid no later than February 16, 2018, and each participant is asked to raise a minimum of £50.

Groups of 10 or more are asked to contact Framework for registration advice by emailing fundraising@frameworkha.org or calling 0115 970 9553.

To take part, or for more details, visit www.frameworkha.org/bostonbigsnore.