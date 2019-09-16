68-home fifth phase of Boston's Quadrant housing development given go-ahead

The penultimate housing phase of Boston’s Quadrant development has been given the final go ahead.

The 68-home fifth phase of Chestnut Homes’ proposals will sit to the north of Pilgrim Way – the first piece of the Boston Distributor Road puzzle – and behind houses running along London Road.

Boston Borough Council officers approved the reserved matters plans last week.

Elsewhere on the development, Travelodge has also applied to vary its build. The company wants to increase the number of rooms from 52 to 56.

When complete, The Quadrant scheme will eventually comprise 500 homes, a series of commercial premises, and a new stadium for Boston United Football Club.

In August, plans for the sixth and final phase of housing, which will sit to the south of Pilgrim Way, were submitted to the authority.

Piling work for the community stadium had started on the North Stand and the foundations for the main star had been completed.

It was hoped steel working would start this month and that Boston United would play its first game at the new stadium in August 2020/21.