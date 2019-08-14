Advice for A-level students

With A-level results out tomorrow (Thursday) it can be a nerve-racking experience for students.

Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) has this message - don’t panic, there’s plenty of advice and help out there for you.

Many students will be looking forward to the university or college of their choice, but others may need to change their plans.

An LCC spokesman said: “For anyone whose results were not as good as they hoped, talk to your school or college and see what they recommend.

“It might be best to contact your chosen universities and see if they will still accept you on the course for which you have an offer.

“If they are unable to offer you a place and you still want to go to university then you will need to use clearing.

“Don’t forget that as well as university you can also consider apprenticeships and traineeships. Information can be found at www.gov.uk/apply-apprenticeship .

“There is a wealth of information available from the National Careers Service too, which provides a telephone helpline too.

“Go to nationalcareersservice.direct.gov.uk/”