Algarkirk dog rescue centre holding a celebration event to mark opening of new and improved base

A dog rescue centre is holding a celebration event to mark the opening its new and improved base at Algarkirk on Saturday.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s South Lincolnshire Centre is inviting the local community to come and see the new facilities at a celebratory opening event and fun dog show.

A dog from the centre

The Centre has been transformed thanks to a £200,000 grant as well as local fundraising, with themed rooms created where potential adopters can meet dogs, together with a new reception area, shop and grooming room.

And it will also see the official opening of the PawPrint Pavilion – a new multi-purpose, all-weather space named after the charitable trust which provided both the inspiration for the project and the £200,000 grant.

The new pavilion is also available for communities, businesses or other charitable organisations to use for meetings, events or dog training, and all profits made from the hire of the building will go towards supporting the rehoming and care of the animals at Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

The centre normally has around 20 dogs waiting to be rehomed, made up of a mix of breeds and sizes, and there is usually a waiting list for dogs to come in.

“Our charity is proud to have been associated with Jerry Green Dog Rescue for more than 20 years,” said Victoria Taylor, honorary secretary of The PawPrint Charitable Trust.

Victoria was responsible for introducing the ground-breaking Meet&Match system at Jerry Green’s, which reduces stress for dogs in kennels and improves their chances of finding a long-term loving home.

She will join the Chairman of PawPrint, John Taylor, in performing the official opening at 11.15am on Saturday watched by representatives of both charities.

“We are really delighted to have these new facilities”, said Centre Manager Jo Hickson. “Not only will they provide a place for the public to hire, they also facilitate our Meet&Match process, which helps people find their perfect dog”.

Holbeach Town Band will provide a musical welcome for visitors to the centre at Algarkirk and there will a tombola, raffle and refreshments, including fish and chips.

Dog show registration will be from 12noon and judging will start at 1pm.

Further information is available at www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk/pawprint-pavilion . Please contact the staff at South Lincolnshire on 01205 260546 or slincs@jerrygreendogs.org.uk for further details or to enquire about booking.