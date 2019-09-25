Amanda revives memories for club and other Neighbourhood News

Fingers were clicking and feet were tapping when Boston’s Millennium Probus Club welcomed back vocalist Amanda Watton.

Amanda revived memories of the past for members with great rock ‘n’ roll songs and ballads from the Fifties and Sixties.

A member of the locally based duo Dream Belles, Amanda’s wide-ranging repertoire spans music from the wartime era to present day. Her annual solo visit to the club is always eagerly awaited and, as usual, her music and banter were overwhelmingly good, the club reported.

She is pictured above being welcomed by the club’s speaker arranger John Davies and was thanked by Probian John Debnam.

BOSTON

* Methodist

The Zion Methodist Church, in Brothertoft Road, is holding an open air service in the nearby Woodville Road playing field on Sunday, September 29, at 3pm.

All are welcome (it is suggested attendees bring a chair).

* REME

The Lincolnshire branch of the Corps of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) holds its next meeting at the Drill Hall, in Main Ridge West, Boston, on Tuesday, October 1.

It will feature the autumn kurling competition (7pm for a 7.30pm start), with bar, buffet, banter and perhaps a quiz for those who do not want to play.

All serving and past members of REME are welcome to attend.

For more information, call secretary Graham Matthews on 01754 874200 or remelincs@gmail.com

* Mayflower Probus

The latest meeting of the Mayflower Probus Club of Boston has been held.

President David Ogden welcomed members and guests to the meeting, held at The Boston & County Club.

David opened proceedings with a warm welcome back to Charles Green after a long absence with health problems.

After lunch, David began the official club business with the inauguration of Ted Jessop as a new member and the awarding of a life membership badge to Derek Howard.

Best wishes were extended to Bill Mortlock who is having health problems at the moment.

Events organiser Arnot Wilson reported that the recent informal Sunday lunch event had been a great success and the next one is scheduled for Sunday, December 15.

The annual holiday trip for next year will be on June 14 for four nights at Warner’s Nidd Hall, in Yorkshire.

The guest speaker for the day was Carl Denton, who gave an talk on forensic medicine.

This involved his work with drug and alcohol-related crime. The vote of thanks was proposed by Colin Ogden.

The next meeting – the 27th Annual General Meeting – will be held on Thursday, October 10.

GOSBERTON

* Coffee morning

Gosberton House School is holding a coffee afternoon in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support on Friday, September 27, from 1.30pm to 2.45pm.

Hot drinks and cakes will be on sale to raise money for the charity.

* Churches

A meeting of the churches in Gosberton and district was held in the Baptist church at Gosberton last Thursday.

It was presided over by the Baptist minister, the Rev Steve Weatherly-Barton.

It was reported that the Baptist flower festival was a great success and that services in retirement homes continue.

Attendees heard that for Remembrance there will be a service at the Methodist church at 10am, followed by a service at Gosberton war memorial at 11am, and a further service at the Risegate war memorial at 3pm.

It was also noted that the speaker for the Advent service at the church of St Peter and St Paul on Sunday, December 1, will be John Hardwick who works with children and produces DVDs.

Mention was made of a carol service at The Duke of York, in Gosberton Risegate.

A service for Christian unity will be held at St Peter and St Paul on Sunday, January 19, at 3pm, with a guest speaker, Christingles, tea/coffee and cake.

The deadline for the community magazine is October 21, it was noted.

The date for the Gosberton Community Action team summer fair has been set for June 14, 2020.

The churches in Gosberton and district will next meet on Thursday, January 9.

Archbishop Douglas Lewins closed the meeting with prayer.

* Fun and Fellowship

Gosberton Baptist Fun and Fellowship will be held at the home of Des and Rene Curtis, in Gosberton Risegate, on Friday, September 27, from 2pm.

All are welcome to play board games and enjoy refreshments.

* Good Companion’s

Chairman Arthur Gold welcomed members of the Gosberton Good Companion’s Club to the fortnightly meeting in the Public Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

Bingo was played, with Arthur and Les Stevenson acting as the callers. The tickets were sold by Maxine Dobney.

Edna Richardson and Irene Hunter organised the raffle and Les called out the winning ticket numbers as in the new system.

Refreshments were served.

* Home Movies

There will be a showing of home movies at the Gosberton Baptist Church on Wednesday, September 25, at 2pm.

The films of Jersey will include the war tunnels, Durrell Wildlife Park, Jersey Pearl, St Helier and St Saviours.

Admission of £2 includes a tea.

All are welcome.

GOSBERTON CLOUGH AND RISEGATE

* Festival

Gosberton Clough and Risegate Community Primary School’s harvest festival was held in St Gilbert and St Hugh’s Church on Monday, September 23.

Each class displayed work, music and prayers.

* Methodists

Gosberton Clough Methodists will be having a coffee morning at their church on Saturday, September 28, from 10am to 12pm.

STICKFORD

Prize bingo

Prize Bingo will be held in Stickford Community Centre on Monday, September 30.

Doors open at 6.45pm, with play beginning at 7.30pm.

Everyone is welcome.

* Coffee morning

Stickford Community Centre will be the venue for a Macmillan coffee morning on Friday, September 27, from 10.30am to 12pm.

Anyone who is able to donate cakes for the refreshments is asked to bring them to the event. There will also be a raffle for Macmillan for which prizes would be gratefully received.

Details from Jill on 01205 480249.

** Send your Neighbourhood News to david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk