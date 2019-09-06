An opportunity to see Wesley’s ‘Paradise’

Over two forthcoming weekends, you are invited to visit Wesley’s Chapel at Raithby by Spilsby.

Completed in 1779 for John Wesley’s own use by his great friend Robert Brackenbury, the delightful Grade I listed building has recently been restored and refurbished as befits its status of national importance. Built above a stable in the lovely grounds of Raithby Hall, Wesley called this place ‘an earthly paradise’.

In addition to having personnel on hand to explain the history and architecture, the chapel will be decorated with herbs, fruit and flowers to reflect Wesley’s interest in herbal remedies, about which he wrote a best-seller called ‘Primitive Physic’.

Wesley’s Chapel is open on September 7, 8, 20 and 21 from 11am to 4pm each day.

Refreshments will be available in the village hall, itself an interesting building, formerly the village school.