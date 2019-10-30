Animal cause near Boston says ‘welcome’ to the jungle cat Ameya

An animal cause near Boston has welcomed a new, seldom-seen wildcat to the site.

Ameya the jungle cat arrived at Ark Wildlife Park and Exotic Animal Sanctuary, in Stickney, on Sunday evening.

A rarely seen species of wildcat, no other UK zoological collection open to the public currently houses one.

Ameya’s arrival comes as part of a partnership between the site and AAP, a Europe-wide rescue organisation for primates and exotic pets.

She was bred in captivity for the pet trade in Europe and was caught as an escapee from a private – and possibily illegal – collection on the continent.

The Ark says her addition to its site continues the cause’s ethos that animals are not bought in, traded, or bred, but instead are rescued from the pet trade (among other avenues, such as being former laboratory animals).

As a result of the arrival, Ark will be re-theming its carnivore area as ‘Unusual Carnivores of the World’, as alongside the new resident, visitors will be able to see a number of unusual or over-looked carnivores, including the jaguarundi, the Eurasian lynx, and the serval, African civets and foxes.