Annual shoebox appeal ‘well under way’ in Boston

An annual campaign which sees people in the Boston area fill shoeboxes with gifts for disadvantaged children and families in Eastern Europe is ‘well under way’, organisers say.

The Rotary Club of Boston St Botolph launched its latest shoebox appeal last Monday, October 21.

The scheme involves members of the public collecting a special shoebox from the club to then return it filled with small gifts.

Boston West, Staniland, Fishtoft, and St Mary’s RC academies have been all lending their support to the effort, either by sorting through donations from parents and children or filling boxes at home over half term. In addition to schools, the town’s Methodist churches and the Stump are taking part in the scheme.

Shoeboxes are still available from the Stump and will need to be returned by Monday, November 4.

“Last year, Rotary took 393 boxes from generous folk in Boston into eastern Europe; every single one brought a drop of happiness to someone, from friends unknown. Can this be beaten in 2019?,” the spokesman added.