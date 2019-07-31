Appeal for raffle prizes for ball in aid of Greg Mustill Patient Support Fund

Can you help support a charity ball being held in memory of a Sibsey man by donating raffle prizes to the event?

The items will help raise money for the Greg Mustill Patient Support Fund at the Royal Papworth Hospital.

The fund aims to ease the financial pressures families can face while loved ones receive care at the hospital in Cambridge.

It was set up in memory of Greg Mustill, who died in 2015, aged 33, having had a life-saving heart transplant there, aged 19.

The ball takes place in October and is being organised by Greg’s widow Stacey.

Anyone who can help with a raffle prize should email charlotteblakey@outlook.com