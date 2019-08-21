Appeal to help save a baby and toddler group near Boston from closure

A baby and toddler group near Boston has issued an appeal for help to save it from closure.

Butterwick Baby and Toddler Group has been running for more than 30 years, and is described as a ‘lifeline’ for parents, grandparents, and carers from across the Boston area.

Recently, a small group of volunteers took on the running of the group after the previous organisers found themselves no longer able to commit the time to it.

‘Starting from scratch’, they are appealing for help that will see them through the first sessions and give them a chance to build up membership numbers and, eventually, become self-sustaining.

It has already had support from a number of areas: raffle prizes from the Savoy Cinema and Tattershall Farm Park, donations from Asda, Lincolnshire Co-op, and Aldi, and a £100 donation from Judy Welbourne from the bingo group at Leverton.

Heather Hawkes, one of the volunteers, said: “We would be so grateful if any local businesses could help us save our much-loved playgroup, whether it be a small donation of cash or whatever they could kindly offer.”

The group is aiming to start holding sessions again from Wednesday, September 4, meeting at Butterwick Village Hall every Wednesday in term time from 9.30-11.30am at a cost of £2 per family.

* Anyone who thinks they can help, can call Heather on 07799 651037 or contact the group on butterwicktoddlers@gmail.com or via its Facebook page.