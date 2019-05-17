Bishop of Grimsby to be acting Diocesan Bishop following suspension of the Rt Rev Christopher Lowson

The Bishop of Grimsby, the Rt Rev David Court will be the Acting Diocesan Bishop following the suspension of the Rt Rev Christopher Lowson yesterday (Thursday).

In a letter to all clergy, issued jointly with the Bishop of Grantham, the Rt Rev Nicholas Chamberlain, who will be working closely with Bishop David, he said: “We continue to offer to walk alongside all who have a lived experience of abuse, and stand ready to provide professional pastoral care and support.”

Bishop Nicholas will continue to have responsibility for safeguarding.

Bishop David continued: “We realise that this announcement (the suspension of Bishop Christopher) will come as a shock to you.

“We also realise that it follows earlier announcements to do with safeguarding issues in the diocese.

“We wish to assure you of our confidence in our safeguarding team and of the commitment by us all to making the Diocese of Lincoln as safe as it can possibly be for everyone.”

Read the original story here: https://www.marketrasenmail.co.uk/news/crime/bishop-of-lincoln-suspended-by-archbishop-of-canterbury-1-8930175