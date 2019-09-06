Boston-area couple to appear on TV’s Grand Designs with £1.2m project

A Boston-area couple are set to appear on Channel Four’s hit Grand Designs programme after taking inspiration from Lincolnshire’s Iron Age past in the creation of their home.

Paul and Amy Wilkinson, of Old Leake, are due be featured on the BAFTA-winning show on Wednesday, September 11, at 9pm.

Presented by designer and writer Kevin McCloud, each episode spotlights a different ‘grand design’, where intrepid individuals attempt to build the home of their dreams.

This year, the show turns 20 and the latest series starts this evening (Wednesday).

Paul and Amy based the design of their new five-bedroomed home on the roundhouses of the British/Celtic Iceni tribe.

The group lived in Lincolnshire during the Iron Age and was ruled by Boudica, who led an uprising against the occupying forces of the Roman Empire in AD 60 or 61.

“We love everything to do with history,” said Amy, 39, who works in property development with her husband. “So, we thought we would bring the roundhouse into the 21st century.”

She and Paul, who have three children, were supported in their design by local architect Robert Lowe.

Once planning permission was gained, Amy contacted Grand Designs to tell them about the project and the production team were excited to follow the story of the couple’s build, which Paul say would not have been possible without the input of a team of local tradesmen and suppliers.

Work started in May 2018 and it took 14 months to construct. The family moved in this summer.

The property cost £1.2m in build cost and overlooks the couple’s holiday let and leisure business, Lakeside Fishing Lodges.

It is based on a series of larch-clad cylinders which house their living room, kitchen, bedrooms, bathrooms, a swimming pool and spa and a music/games room.

Paul, 46, added: “I feel very blessed every morning I wake up next to my beautiful wife in our beautiful home with our beautiful children.

“All the hard work and gambles and the want to never stop striving forward has paid off for our whole family.

“Everywhere I look round our home is just perfect.”