Boston Borough Council: Mayor of Boston allowance set to increase under new reccommendations

The allowance for the Mayor of Boston looks set to increase to £5,610 a year, under new proposals.

Under recommendations to Boston Borough Council, the new figure would be increased from the current payment of £3,366.

An independent remuneration panel, which made the recommendation, said in a report that it was “concerned about the appropriateness” of the current allowance.

If accepted at a full council meeting, the new proposal would bring the mayor in line with cabinet members for special responsibility allowances (SRA).

A spokesperson for the council said the plans were part of an annual review by the panel.

Last year, Boston’s mayor was forced to start making their own travel arrangements as part of cost-cutting measures approved by the council’s cabinet.

The mayor had been able to use an official chauffeured car, but is now only able to use taxi and transport in exceptional circumstances.

At the time, the authority said mayoral allowances and vehicle running costs of the 15-year-old car were £8,327.

The independent remuneration panel said it considered the cost-cutting measures as part of its recommendations.

In its report, the panel said: “The panel were concerned regarding the appropriateness of the SRA for the position of Mayor as, at the time of the 2018 review, the council had undertaken a review of the civic and Mayoral functions which had resulted in the Mayor of the day no longer having transport provided or the services of a Mayor’s Officer to assist them in undertaking engagements and events.”

A decision will be made on the increase at a meeting on September 30.