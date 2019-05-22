Boston boy lands a role in Hollywood film with Anne Hathaway and Chris Rock

Boston’s very own Hollywood star-in-the-making has done it again - this time landing a top role in a new film alongside actress Anne Hathaway.

The Standard first featured Codie-Lei Eastick back in June last year - when he landed the role of ‘Young Watson’ in Will Ferrell’s comedy film Holmes and Watson - on his first-ever audition.

Anne Hathaway.

Now the 10-year-old has bagged himself an even bigger part - playing character ‘Bruno Jenkins’ in the Warner Bros’ film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches.

In the classic 1983 book, the character was a rich boy who was turned into a mouse by a witch.

“Incredible” - is how young Codie described the feeling upon hearing he had landed the role, adding: “I love everything about being an actor.”

The youngster is currently filming scenes for the movie - which is directed by Oscar winner Robert Zemeckis (Forest Gump) - and stars fellow Oscar-winning actresses Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer, US comic Chris Rock and actor Stanley Tucci.

Roald Dahl's The Witches book.

Codie’s agent Abi Kingsley-Parker, from Boston-based talent agency AKP Management, said: “We are so proud of you Codie-Lei - and can’t wait to see the movie.”

The Witches is described as a dark fantasy comedy, which follows the tale of a young boy who has a run-in with some ‘real-life’ witches.

Proud parents Grant and Lucy Eastick are ‘over the moon’ at their young son’s blossoming Hollywood career.

“Seeing his name and picture in articles alongside Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer is mind-boggling for his mum and I - but he just takes it all in his stride,” said Grant.

Codie-Lei Eastick is to star in the new Warner Bros adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Witches.

“I think the thing that makes us particularly proud as parents is watching how one minute he’s just a normal 10 year-old boy who plays with his action figures or on his computer, but then when the time comes he effortlessly just switches to this little professional actor.

“Nothing at all fazes him and he doesn’t get caught up by it all on set - with the cameras or the mega stars he’s interacting with. He just seems to have slotted right in with it all.

“But most of all, it’s his work ethic. He just does what ever is asked of him and then switches straight back to being a 10- year-old little boy.”

Grant says the first film he saw at the cinema as a young boy was the original 1990 film adaptation of The Witches, starring Anjelica Huston.

Codie with his dad Grant Eastick.

He added: “I told Codie this was the first ever film I went to see at the cinema, so I thought that was a nice little omen.”

The film is expected to hit cinema screens in October next year.