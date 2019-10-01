Boston breathes sigh of relief as town escapes feared flooding

Residents living near to the river were breathing a sigh of relief this morning as Boston looks set to have escaped the worst of anticipated flooding.

High tide passed at 8.20am, and no incidents of flooding have as yet been reported.

Boston Borough Council said at 8.25am on its Facebook page that high tide has passed and all defences were doing their job.

The post said levels will continually be monitored throughout the day.

The Environment Agency said early this morning that it wasmonitoring the high tide levels in Boston closely.

It also said that with further unsettled weather forecast for the rest of the week both tidal and river flooding is possible.

The Government's Flood Information Service issued a flood warning for Boston yesterday at high tide this morning.

