Boston café offering free hot drink on Monday mornings to help tackle loneliness as it becomes first in Lincolnshire to join MeetUpMondays scheme

A community-minded café in Boston is launching its latest initiative to tackle loneliness in the town.

Following on from being the first place in Boston to join the Chatty Café scheme, The Ridge Rooms, in Main Ridge West, has signed up to the MeetUpMondays network.

MeetUpMondays was started by Mick Dore, landlord of The Alexandra pub, in Wimbledon, in January 2018.

Fed up with reading about loneliness, he began offering a free hot drink and a bite to eat on a Monday lunchtime for anyone in the area who felt in need of some company. This could be for a variety of reasons – perhaps they were a new mum, maybe they worked from home or fallen out of work, or maybe they had just started to feel isolated.

From there, the scheme has been spreading across the country, and thanks to The Ridge Rooms is now coming to Lincolnshire, with it being the first place in the county to join the network.

The Ridge Rooms will be holdings its session each week between 10am and 12pm starting on Monday, June 3, between 10am and 12pm. People will be able to get a free cup of tea or coffee, alongside the company on offer.

Owner Leanne Hills said: “Weekends, particularly Sundays, can be particularly lonely for some people, especially if they have lost a loved one or do not have any family living nearby, by offering a friendly place to come on a Monday morning where they are guaranteed a warm welcome, we can give them something positive to look forward to and somewhere where they can hopefully meet new friends.”

Earlier this year, The Ridge Rooms showed its community spirit again by holding an Evening of Food and Friendship for anyone who might be feeling left out by Valentine’s Day.