Boston car mechanic fined for possession of knife

A BOSTON car mechanic found in possession of a folding lock knife, has been ordered to carry out unpaid work for the community and warned that if he is found in possession of a knife again, he may go to prison.

Edijs Kovacs, 20, of Bain Road, admitted possession of a bladed article when he appeared before District Judge Peter Veits sitting at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Shelley Wilson said police found Kovacs in his vehicle at 3.20am on August 24 and after he tried to evade them, they searched his car and found the knife in a glove compartment.

She said he told them he had seen the blue lights flashing and had panicked because he had been drinking.

He said the knife had been used by him at home to do work on his car and he had forgotten it was still in the car.

Dave Clapham, mitigating for Kovacs, said he was a car mechanic and he had used the knife to work on his car's head gasket at home.

The judge told Kovacs that 'fortunately for him the knife was in the glove compartment' and warned him that he faced a prison sentence if found in possession of a knife again.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £175 in costs and charges.