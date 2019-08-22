Boston College GCSE results: Students celebrate as they get the grades they need

Boston College students are celebrating today after receiving their English and Maths GCSE results.

A college spokesperson said: "These results showcase the hard work and dedication displayed by the students to gain those all-important grades they did not achieve within secondary education."

Arturs Masevic celebrates his GCSE results

One of the students celebrating today is Arturs Masevics. Arturs, who gained a grade 5 in English and grade 7 in maths after only arriving in the UK one year ago.

He said: “When I started studying for my GCSEs I had a very basic level of English. However, the additional English Lab classes and Saturday revisions sessions were really helpful with developing my language skills. ”

Arturs is currently studying Level 3 Engineering at College, with the aim to continue his studies at university in either Architecture or Structural Engineering.

Shannon McConkey is achieved a grade 5 in English and now has the results she needs to apply for her top choice university. Shannon’s aim is to study Children’s Nursing at Oxford Brookes University after completing her Level 3 Health and Social Care course at College.

She said, “I’m really happy with my results. The lecturers at Boston College are really helpful, and the class sizes are small, so you get a lot of support.”

Lucy Twelves, was another student celebrating her GCSE results with a grade 5 in maths, taking her a step closer towards her goal of becoming a midwife. Lucy will now be progressing onto an Access to Higher Education course at the College.

Vicki Locke, Boston College Vice Principal – Curriculum and Quality said: “Boston College learners who sat their GCSE English and maths exams this summer have again achieved very well with an overall pass rate of 99%, which exceeds the national average by 7%. With many learners achieving the highest grades of grade 4-9 (equivalent to A*-C) it shows the brilliant progress they have made during their studies, and the skill and support of our staff team.”

She said places are still available on GCSE courses, as well as other courses at Boston College. For more information, visit the Enrolment and Information event on Thursday 29th August, 2:00pm – 8:00pm. Anyone who has received results today and is unsure of what direction to take next can visit the College today from 1:00pm until 4:00pm to speak to lecturers from all course areas.