Boston College yet again exceeds national average for A Level results

Boston College has enjoyed another successful year for A Level results at Boston College, with the overall pass rate once again exceeding the national average, with almost a third of students also securing the highest grades of A*/A/B.

With an 86% progression rate to Higher Education, students have been celebrating after secured places at their chosen university, with others excited to be starting an apprenticeship or going directly into employment.

Deanna Masterman

Excited to start University, Deanna Masterman has secured a place at University of Bristol to study a degree in Psychology with her results of A, A, B. Deanna said: “At College, you are given more responsibility for your own learning, which has helped me in preparing for university – I can’t wait to start.”

Kamila Mitera, who is thrilled with her results, which have secured her a place at Keele University to study Law said: “I have had an amazing time at College and I have matured so much as a person. I’m so grateful for all the support my lecturers have given me – I couldn’t have done it without them. I’m excited to start a new chapter at University.”

Kaleb Bainbridge was also one of the students celebrating his A Level results of B, B, C, as he will now be progressing on to study Film at the University of East Anglia.

The results, and positive destinations, demonstrate the hard work put in by the students and staff, but also highlight the consistently high standards at Boston College, a spokesperson said.

Max Palmer

Last year the College was ranked second out of 62 schools and colleges for academic progress at level 3.

Vicki Locke, Vice Principal Curriculum and Quality said: “We are delighted with this year’s A Level results which have again exceeded national averages.

“Our A Level provision continues to grow and flourish at the College and these results evidence the very high quality of teaching and pastoral support our students receive so they are well prepared to be successful in their chosen career and in their everyday lives.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and the staff who have worked exceptionally hard to achieve these great results. We wish them the best of luck in their next steps towards an exciting career.”

If you need advice after receiving your GCSE or A Level results the college is holding an Information Event on Thursday 22nd August, 1pm-4pm. Places are still available to study A Levels, university level courses, as well as other vocational courses, at Boston College and there is an Enrolment Event on Thursday 29th August, 2pm-8pm.