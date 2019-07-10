Boston goes for Gold (for fifth time) in East Midlands in Bloom

Will Boston’s impressive run of gold awards in the East Midlands in Bloom competition continue into a fifth year?

On Monday, judges Richard Stephen and Jenni Oliver were shown around the town by Alison Fairman, chairman of Boston in Bloom, and Nathan Bryant, marketing co-ordinator, to help answer that question.

Paul Collingwood receives his award.

Stops included: Fydell House, Custom House Quay, the Market Place, the White Hart Hotel, the open spaces near B&M, the raised beds near the police station, the grounds of St Botolph’s Church, Wormgate, Pescod Square Shopping Centre, the Memorial Gardens, Bargate Green, and Central Park.

East Midlands in Bloom is an annual competition forming part of Britain in Bloom, a campaign organised by the Royal Horticultural Society.

Boston has struck gold in the event for the past four years.

The results of this year’s bid will not be known until September, when the East Midlands in Bloom awards ceremony takes place in Chesterfield.

However, judges gave a number of encouraging signs during their tour, including praise for the work of volunteers and partner agencies.

Alison said: “To have an independent assessment from the Royal Horticultural Society is a bonus for Boston. We compare well with other towns.

“We encourage pride in our town and would hope that neighbourhoods can get together and enjoy where they live. We await the results in September and thank everyone for their wholehearted support.”

Nathan said: “Throughout the day, judges seemed very impressed with what was on offer throughout the town, noting down a vast quantity of features, photographing even more, and Richard commented on the improvements we’ve made since his initial visit in 2012.”

“A lot of hard work and effort has gone in to this year’s campaign, and my thanks to Alison and the other volunteers for everything they’ve done,” he added.

The last stop on the tour was the Willoughby Road allotments, where judges were shown new features and told about the site’s partnership with the White Hart Hotel.

Also, in the presence of the Mayor of Boston Councillor Anton Dani, the annual Robert Lauberts Environment and Community Award was presented to Paul Collingwood, chairman of the Willoughby Road Allotment Association.

The award was created in memory of tireless Boston in Bloom supporter Robert Lauberts.

Paul, who received the trophy from Robert’s widow Rachel, was honoured for his passion for horticulture, education, art, and the local community.