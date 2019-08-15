Boston Grammar A-Level students achieve impressive results across the board

Boston Grammar School's students have achieved impressive A-level results in a wide range of subjects, principal John McHenry said today.

These have included Biology, English, Geography, German, History, Mathematics, Economics, French, History, PE, Polish, Spanish and the Extended Project Qualification.

Dominic Wilson and Aaron Taylor of Boston Grammar

Mr McHenry said: “The determined and conscientious efforts of students and staff have led to many excellent achievements, once again.

“At a time when examinations are becoming more and more challenging it is fantastic to see students reaping the rewards of their industry.

“The amount of work involved with increasingly difficult A-levels should not be underestimated. They provide opportunities for our students which allow them to make aspirational choices and to determine their own futures.

“We are all indebted to the unstinting support and inspiration of their teachers.”

Daniel Bradshaw of Boston Grammar

He said there had been many outstanding performances. Particularly impressive were Seth Greeves (A*A*A), Will Nuttell (A*AA), Will Balsom (AAAB) and Andrea Barnes (AABB).

“The Y13 cohort has been a pleasure to work with and we are delighted so many of our students achieved excellent grades and are now going on to some of the country’s top universities,” he said.

“All of our students are to be congratulated on their success in achieving such superb grades. The partnership between students, teachers and parents has never been more important in helping to deliver such magnificent results. Well done to all Boston Grammar School A-level students.”