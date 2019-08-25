Boston Grammar School GCSE results: Big increase seen in number of top grades

Boston Grammar School saw a big increase in the number of top GCSE grades this year.

Headteacher John McHenry said: “There has been a big increase in the number of top GCSE grades at Boston Grammar School.

Impressive GCSE results at Boston Grammar School

“Students and staff have worked tirelessly to achieve excellent results once again.

“I'd like to thank everyone involved for their industry over the last two years. GCSEs are becoming more demanding with each year that passes and it's the combined efforts of students, teachers and parents which makes success possible.”

He said there had been some brilliant individual performances, especially in terms of the number of higher grades obtained by numerous students.

These included Matthew Dickens ( 9 x 9, 1 x 8, 1 x 7), Ryan Carter (6 x 9, 2 x 8, 2 x 7), Adrian Dinulescu (5 x 9, 4 x 8, 2 x 7), Bilal Yahya (5 x 9, 4 x 8, 2 x 7), Shahmeer Khan (4 x 9, 7 x 8), Matthew Millington (4 x 9, 4 x 8, 1 x 7), Ibrahim Irfan (3 x 9, 3 x 8, 3 x 7), Cavan Chambers (3 x 9, 1 x 8, 2 x 7), Joel Wilson (6 x 8, 2 x 7), Fayzan Al-Qadir (5 x 8, 5 x 7), Matthew Hoyle (1 x 9, 2 x 8, 5 x 7), Daniel Joseph (1 x 9, 3 x 8, 4 x 7), Ben-Nasser Kadar ( 5 x 8, 5 x 7), Aaron Shaju (4 x 8, 4 x 7) and Malachi Clegg (4 x 8, 3 x 7).

Mr McHenry said: “Behind every set of examination results there is a personal story of real graft, commitment and perseverance which we are keen to celebrate. Congratulations to everyone!”

