Boston High School GCSE results: Record-breaking exam success by pupils

Boston High School is celebrating today after achieving a new record high with its GCSE results.

Head teacher Mr Andrew Fulbrook said: "We are delighted with our students GCSE results. Once again, the students and staff have worked extremely hard to uphold our incredibly high standards and achieve a record set of remarkable grades”.

The school has achieved a a new record measure for English and Maths success with 99% achieving the ‘Standard pass rate’ (Grade 4) and 83% of students achieving the ‘Strong pass rate’ (Grade 5).

He sad they were also delighted with our 100% pass rate in English at Grade 4 and above and also with our 99% pass rate in Maths, both of which are superb results!

The school also achieved a positive score in the important Progress Measure.

Top performing departments were; History, Geography, English Literature, Art, Business Studies, Music, Religious Studies, Urdu, Russian, Polish and Higher Project Qualification, which all achieved a third or more of their grades at Grade 7 or Grade A and above.

Top performing students who achieved 3 or more 9 grades are:Ella Machin (5 x 9 Grades); Moiza Asif (5 x 9 Grades); Emaan Ahmed (5 x 9 Grades); Fatima Imran (4 x 9 Grades); Hayley Butler (3 x 9 Grades); Izabella Parla (3 x 9 Grades.

Other high achieving students who all achieved 7 or more Grade 7 / A and above include: Lauren Gilmartin, Isobel Fovargue, Manal Ashraf, Samantha Millington Lauren Dickinson, Jessica Sauntson, Karolina Hajnas, Katherine Gleeson, Roseanna Lowe, Alena Osbourne, Chloe Paddison and Maha Murtaza.

Mr Fulbrook said: “These outstanding results do not exist in isolation and they are a product of the hard work and determination of our fantastic students, brilliant staff and Governors and, of course the highly supportive parents and carers.”

“At Boston High School we believe in embedding a values-based education that will stand students in good stead for their future. We are a school that encourages and develops a love of learning, so that students are equipped to build on their incredible exam success and take on the challenges of their next steps as confident, respectful, resilient learners who are able to contribute to society and achieve the success they deserve.”

“We congratulate all schools and students in the Boston area and we look forward to discussing Sixth Form opportunities for September 2019.”