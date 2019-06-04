Boston LGBT group makes strong start

A group set up for people in the LGBT community and those who support it in the Boston area has had a successful start.

Boston Lincolnshire LGBT Group was launched on Facebook in March as a social forum and support network.

It quickly gained followers and currently membership stands at more than 500. Its weekly get-togethers, meanwhile, have also proved to be a hit.

The group was set up by Keith Colclough, of Boston, who wanted to see more in the area for people in the LGBT community.

He gave the group’s main goals as: improving equality in Boston, fighting against isolation and mental health issues that people in the LGBT community may have from living in an area with low LGBT activity, and providing a ‘nice, big, fun social community for everyone’. A Pride event, meanwhile, is among its long-term goals.

A Pride event, meanwhile, is among its long-term goals.