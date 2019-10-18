Boston Rotary club set to launch latest festive shoebox appeal

An annual campaign which sees people in the Boston area spread some festive cheer among disadvantaged children and families in Eastern Europe is about to return.

The Rotary Club of Boston St Botolph will be launching its latest shoebox appeal on Monday, October 21.

The scheme involves members of the public collecting a special shoebox from the club to then return it filled small gifts.

These can be children, teenagers, older people and families, or babies.

The shoeboxes are then transported by the club to Eastern Europe through the Rotary organisation or trusted partners to those in need.

This year the club has set itself a target of more than 400 boxes, which taken together would represent a donation worth about £4,800.

The sum would outdo last year’s record-breaking tally, which came to 393 boxes (plus five large cartons, each containing teddies, dolls, large toys, clothing, and footwear).

St Botolph’s Church (the Stump) will be acting as a distribution and collection centre for Boston.

Boxes should be returned by Monday, November 4.