Boston teenager to take on seven-mile charity swim in memory of her grandad

A teenager from Boston is preparing to take on a seven-mile swimathon to raise money for charity - in memory of her loving grandad.

Molly Andrews, 16, is hoping to complete the sponsored swim at the Geoff Moulder Leisure Centre, to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Molly cradled by her grandad Leo when she was just a baby.

Her grandad Leo Wesley was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the start September - and passed away just a few days later on September 19, aged 78.

Molly said he received great support from Macmillan during that short time.

“My Pops always pushed me to do my best,” said Molly. “So I am going to swim 7.2 miles - the distance from my home to his home and back - in an effort to make sure everyone gets the amazing support my Pops got.

“My Pops would always make the effort to come over and see the family, he would, on average, come over six days a week. We were all very close.”

Molly said she cherished time with her grandad, adding, ‘he would always make me and my brother laugh’.

“He was also very patient,” she added. “I used to come home after primary school and get my little whiteboard out and teach him division or something like that, and even though he already knew it, he’d sit and listen for hours pretending I was teaching him something amazing.

“When I was younger he would babysit me, and often got me to watch Laurel and Hardy, which I loved watching with him.”

Molly’s swimathon will see her attempting 464 laps of the 25 metre pool over a few visits - a distance of 11,587 metres.

“I’m going to have to push myself hard,” admitted Molly. “However, I am excited to complete this, as I know my grandad would be very proud.”

The Boston College student, who is studying photography, added: “I’m balancing this between work and college, however Boston College have been incredibly supportive by supplying me with free swim passes for Geoff Moulder swimming pool.”

l To sponsor Molly, visit her fundraising page.