Boston wins Gold for fifth time in East Midlands in Bloom competition

Organisers of Boston’s entry in the East Midlands in Bloom competition are celebrating after winning a fifth Gold award in as many years.

The annual event forms part of the Royal Horticultural Society’s Britain in Bloom campaign. It aims to encourage the improvement of surroundings through the imaginative use of horticulture, achieve a litter-free and sustainable environment, and bring communities together.

Alison Fairman collects the latest Gold award for Boston in the East Midlands in Bloom competition.

On Wednesday, partnership members from Boston in Bloom travelled to Chesterfield to attend the last annual awards presentation for the competition.

There, they collected a Gold award overall, following on from the four the group has received – alongside other special honours – in the previous four years.

Chairman of the partnership Alison Fairman said: “It’s a privilege to be invited to accept a fifth Gold award at the 2019 East Midlands In Bloom Awards.

“Our partnership has gone from strength to strength over the last 12 months, despite sadly losing some valued members; we’ve gained additional volunteers too, who have worked hard to help us gain this latest award.”

Judges from the competition were shown around the town in July.

Stops included: Fydell House, the Market Place, the White Hart Hotel, the open spaces near B&M, the raised beds near the police station, the grounds of St Botolph’s Church, Pescod Square, the Memorial Gardens, Central Park and the Willoughby Road allotments.

Coun Alistair Arundell, Boston Borough Council’s portfolio holder for tourism and heritage, which includes the Bloom partnership, said he was ‘incredibly proud’ on hearing of the latest win.

He said: “A huge volume of time and hard work goes in to the upkeep of the town by the dedicated team of volunteers who often work tireless to better the appearance of our beloved town, and I feel it’s great that their time and hard work is recognised in such a popular competition.

“The partnership is a valued asset to the town, and I’m always intrigued by the creative ideas that are proposed at their meetings.”

Coun Chelcei Sharman, portfolio holder for town centre, said: “The hard work that the Boston in Bloom volunteers undertake within the town annually is courageous and highly appreciated.

“Yearly, their hard working team devise new projects in keeping with chosen themes and that will benefit the town.

“For the committee to be recognised with its fifth gold award is not only a sign of appreciation, but of fantastic futures for the town in general.”