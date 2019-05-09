Bravery award for Boston Stump staff and members of the public who helped rescue man from river

The head verger from Boston Stump along with a colleague and members of the public who raced into action to save a man from drowning have been honoured for their bravery.

Adam Kelk, along with volunteer manager Carol Harvey, along with two members of the public, rushed to the River Witham outside The Stump after the man was seeing going into the river.

The incident happened in April last year, and the police citation states that their actions helped save the man’s life.

Along with Adam, the other civilians who received Police Appreciation Certificates for their part in the rescue were Carol Harvey, Martin Hayes and Wendy Smith.

They grabbed hold of the man to stop him sinking into the river until police arrived.

Officers ran from the nearby Boston Police Station and took over the holding the man.

They were then able to pull him out of the water onto the riverbank and carried out first aid until an ambulance crew arrived at the scene and took over.

Five officers – Constable Andrew Donnelly, Constable Daniel Lewis, Constable Michael Redfern, Sergeant Callum Scott, and Constable Kieran Virth – all received Certificates of Chief Constable’s Commendations for their part in the rescue.

Public Appreciation Certificates are awarded to members of the public who assist the police by putting themselves in danger or acting in an otherwise commendable manner, saving or attempting to save a life or preventing or reducing injury to another.

The award citation stated: “It is without doubt that the actions of the members of the public, followed by our own officers saved the man’s life.”

The awards were presented at a special ceremony at Lincolnshire police

headquarters by the High Sheriff of Lincolnshire, William Day.

The Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones and Superintendent Mark Kirwan were among those attending the Chief Constable, Bill Skelly’s awards.

Public Appreciation Certificates were also presented to two brave members of the public. Alistair Arundle and Ryan Penn jumped into the River Witham at the Quayside in Boston, in October last year after they saw a woman go into the water.

Officers arrived at the scene and took over.

Carol received her certificate

Martin receives his certificate