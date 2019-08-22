Bridge House Independent School GCSE results: Pupils 'building a bridge to achievement' with exams success

Pupils at Bridge House Independent School were today celebrating a strong set of GCSE results, which saw every pupil gain a number of meaningful qualifications.

The school says this strengthens its status as a leading setting for vulnerable and complex pupils, on a national level.

Joe Hardstaff, Assistant Head Teacher, said: “100% of our pupils achieved five or more GCSEs or equivalents and 84% achieved six or more. This continues our trend of year-on-year improvement.”

Head Teacher Carl Smith added, “Some of our leavers have results among the higher GCSE grades, but we are equally proud of every pupil who has built a bridge to achievement during their time with us.

“Some of our pupils entered in Key Stage 4 with significant barriers to education, yet still leave us with several GCSEs.

“As the school enters more specialist areas of education, we hope that these excellent results will inspire our younger pupils to fulfil their potential as well.”

He said Bridge House would like to wish all of its pupils good luck: whether at college, sixth form, apprenticeship or work.