Car dealership steps in to help town bloom

Boston in Bloom is pulling out all the stops in a bid to receive its fifth gold medal this year when judges visit.

And a local business has now stepped up to help with the group’s efforts by providing a vehicle for the judging party.

Listers BMW has agreed to provide an BMW i3 electric car to the Boston in Bloom partnership to assist with this year’s judging campaign.

Boston in Bloom partnership Chairman, Alison Fairman said: “We’re very grateful to Listers BMW for their kind donation of an i3 for the duration of the judging day, enabling us to encourage environmental friendliness with zero emissions.”

The company said it was pleased to get involved in such a worthy project.

Marketing Manager for Listers BMW, Alex Matthews, said: “Boston in Bloom is a prominent partnership in Boston and it’s a huge pleasure to be able to provide a zero emission i3 for their judging panel, especially considering the fantastic work it does in improving the appearance of the town.”

This year, Boston in Bloom encompasses the Market Place, Pescod Square, Central Park, Willoughby Road Allotments and more, with the 2019 education partner yet to be announced.

Boston in Bloom is a group of volunteers who donate time and effort to improve the appearance of the town centre.

It has provided revitalisation of areas, by regeneration and installation of new, attractive features including artworks, working with various artists and funding sources, alongside working in partnership with Boston Borough Council, enabling the town to be brightened by planters, floral arrangements and much more.

Boston in Bloom volunteers ensured Boston recorded its fourth in-bloom gold medal last year, and organisers say they will be aiming for a fifth in 2019.

The partnership is on the lookout for more volunteers and sponsorsp are being sought by the partnership, and if you’d like to support it, you can make contact via Facebook or at www.bostoninbloom.co.uk