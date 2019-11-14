Case involving death by careless driving charge at Boston Magistrates delayed because no interpreter was present

Interpreters not available in court

A case concerning the death of a woman in a road traffic collision at Bicker had to be adjourned because an interpreter had not been booked.

Kate Ablewhite died on Christmas Eve last year following the crash on the A52 at Donington Road junction ten days earlier.

Dorin-Silviu Buinea, of Holbeach Terrace, Haven Village, Boston, is accused of causing death by careless driving. He was at the wheel of a Mercedes LGV and trailer.

The 33-year-old Romanian and members of the victim's family were at court for a hearing but the bench was told that there was no interpreter. The case was adjourned to November 27.

Then in the afternoon a case against another Romanian national – Ioan Bizau, of Hartley Street, Boston – could not proceed because a Russian interpreter had been booked in error.

Bizau (23) is charged with drink-driving, having no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on September 29.