Centre is carving out fantastic event

With Halloween approaching, Bell’s Gardening Outlet in Bennington is once again hosting its hugely popular Pumpkin Patch weekends.
Although the weather wasn’t great for the first weekend, organisers say it was a big success, with a record breaking pumpkin weighed in for the competition on Saturday.
The rain meant some of the attractions, such as the bounce and climb and the tractor ride were water-logged on Sunday, but visitors will get chance to enjoy them this weekend, and all of the next week.
Visitors can enjoy a wide variety of attractions including the biggest ever maze with interactive trail and games, the bounce and climb, the chance to fight ghosts and ghouls with the potato catapults, and the largest pumpkin canon around.
Events co-ordinator Ruth Browne said: “We were very busy on Saturday, and even on Sunday people came with the wellies.
“The rain didn’t dampen spirits.”
The patch will be open from Saturday (October 19) right through to Sunday October 28.
The Saturday also saw the pumpkin weigh-in, with visitors having grown their own with seeds from the centre over the year. Len Saint grew the heaviest, coming in at a whopping 281 kilos.