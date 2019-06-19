Charity’s ‘desperate’ appeal for volunteers and other Neighbourhood News

A charity which helps blind and partially sighted people in South Lincolnshire to live as independently as possible has made a ‘desperate’ appeal for volunteers in and around Boston.

South Lincolnshire Blind Society would like to hear from anyone who can spare a few hours to act as a home visiting volunteer in the area.

It says it has a number of service users who have been waiting for its help so that they do not feel lonely and social isolated.

“If you are friendly, outgoing, have a good listening ear, a bit of time to spare and enjoy making a difference to someone’s life, then call us today,” a spokesman said.

Anyone interested in offering help, should call 01476 592775 or email slbs@blind-society.org.uk

Pictured are existing volunteers.

BOSTON

* Women’s Institute

President Elizabeth Marriott opened the latest meeting of the Burton Corner Women’s Institute, welcoming all – including three guests.

Business matters and forthcoming events were presented, including: details of the annual Speakers Corner event to be held at Rippingale; information about a picnic to be held by Sibsey Women’s Instutite at the Sibsey Trader Mill on Saturday, June 22; and a visit to Gibraltar Point on Wednesday, June 26.

Elizabeth Marriott asked for ideas from members for future speakers and activities.

She then introduced speaker Janet Reade, an amateur food historian, for a talk about the evolution of the modern kitchen.

Janet covered the history of food production and preparation, from early man (hunting and gathering, and cooking over an open fire) to the modern day, coving the Stone Age, the Bronze Age, the Iron Age, and the advancements made by the Romans, and life in a medieval kitchen.

A vote of thanks was given by Sally Wilkinson.

Tea, coffee and birthday cake, brought by one of the members, was then served. Birthday gifts were given out and the raffle was drawn.

The competition winners were: Jean Atterby for Item of the Month, and Janet Panter for Bloom of the Month.

The group’s next meeting takes place at The Riddlington Centre, in Boston, on Monday, July 8, at 7.15pm, when the speaker will be Jacque Wood on Sleep Matters.

GOSBERTON

* Women’s Institute

The latest meeting of Gosberton Women’s Institute has been held in the village’s Public Hall.

President Rosemary Sneath told members about her recent attendance, as delegate, at the National Annual Meeting, in Bournemouth.

She said that two resolutions under discussion were passed with a substantial majority.

Various invitations and events were read out, including a talk on Captain Matthew Flinders by Dr Gillian Dooley, to be held at Donington Church Hall on Wednesday, July 3.

June birthdays were celebrated by Chris Clark, Sandra Saxby, and Pat Walters, members heard.

The speaker for the evening was Stephen Chapman, an anti-slavery co-ordinator.

He gave a talk about his work combatting modern day slavery.

Members heard how vulnerable people of all ages – in this country and abroad – are coerced into working for nothing, under terrible conditions.

Thanks to the Modern Slavery Act of 2015, prosecutions are now being made, members heard, but the issue is far from resolved..

He was thanked by Jess Fitzjohn.

Val Brocklehurst and Jill Fitzjohn served refreshments.

Sandra Saxby and Ann Harvey won raffle prizes and the competition for a pretty cup was won jointly by Chris Clark and the president.

Next month, there is a change to the advertised meeting – it will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at 7.15 pm.

Chris Clark will do a floral demonstration, and members are asked to bring along an egg cup and a selection of small flowers and foliage to make their own arrangements, which will then form the competition. Anyone who would like further information, should contact the secretary Eileen Johnson on 01775 750553.

* Quiz

Gosberton Public Hall held a highly successful strawberry quiz on Fridaym raising £508 for the upkeep of the venue.

The evening was organised by Rowland and Rona Perry, who thanked all helpers and supporters.

* Exhibition

The Lincolnshire Churches Trust is organising an exhibition of paintings in St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Gosberton.

It opened on Monday and will run until Friday, June 21.

Today and tomorrow (Wednesday and Thursday), the artwork will be available for viewing 10am to 4pm. This evening, from 6-8.30pm, there will also be an open evening which includes prize giving.

On the Friday, visitors can see the paintings from 10am to 2pm.

All are invited to go along and view the paintings.

* Good Neighbour’s

The Gosberton and Quadring Good Neighbour’s scheme is holding an event for members, donors, friends, and supporters next week.

It will take place in the Gosberton Public Hall on Friday, June 28, from 7-9pm.

There will be a charity stall, entertainment, information on hand, and light refreshments.

* Talk

Dr Martin Johnson is giving a talk titled The Thalidomide Story in the Gosberton Church Hall on Friday, June 28, at 7.30pm.

Mr Johnson was the chief executive officer and chairman of The Thalidomide Trust for 14 years.

Admission is free and refreshments will be provided.

All are welcome.

* Gosberton Clough & Risegate

Coffee afternoon

A coffee afternoon will be held in the St Gilbert and St Hugh’s Church Hall on Thursday, June 27, from 2-4pm.

SUTTERTON

* Natural Health

Fenland Natural Health will hold its next monthly meeting at Sutterton Village Hall on Thursday, June 27, at 7.30pm.

The presentations will be about microbiomes – microorganisms that live in the body.

It will be a chance to hear how microbiomes effect health, both physically and mentally, and the medicinal herbs that can provide support.

All are welcome.

Admission is priced at £3, which includes refreshments.

For more information, email FenlandNH@mail.com or follow the group on Facebook.

