Coffee and cake event in Boston in aid of Baby Loss Awareness Week

A coffee and cake meeting is to be held in Boston to raise awareness of baby and pregnancy loss.

The event is being held by Eastlincs Sands, part of the national stillbirth and neonatal death charity, in support of Baby Loss Awareness Week (October 9-15).

The annual awareness week is an opportunity for bereaved parents, families and friends to commemorate babies’ lives and talk about baby and pregnancy loss in the UK.

The coffee and cake meeting will take place tomorrow (Thursday, October 10) from 7-8.30pm at The Black Sluice Riverside Café, in London Road.

Teresa Wood, East Lincs Sands secretary, said: “The coffee and cake meeting is an opportunity to give local bereaved parents and families a chance to talk about their precious babies. We also want to give people the opportunity to take one of our candles, which they can use to take part in the wave of light which finishes Baby Loss Awareness Week on October 15 at 7pm.”

Eastlincs Sands holds a support meeting every fourth Thursday of the month. Call: 07934 967990.