Concerns for missing 78-year-old in Boston area

Police and family are concerned about a missing 78-year-old woman in the Boston area.

June Woods was last seen on Saturday and Lincolnshire Police have now issued an appeal to try and help find her.

A statement from the force said June's disappearance is completely out of character.

She is believed to have her mobility scooter with her.

She is described as approximately 5ft 3 with grey hair which is usually tied up

The statement said: "It is believed June could still be in the Boston area. Officers and family are concerned for her welfare. If you have seen June please call 101 quoting 384 of 21 October."