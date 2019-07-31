Country fair’s help for good causes and other Neighbourhood News

As the countdown continues to this year’s Revesby Country Fair, organisers have spoken about the donations they have been able to make to good causes thanks to ticket sales in 2018.

Among them has been a £1,000 sum to Sue Turner, 59, of Horncastle, in support of a trek she plans to take across Morocco in aid of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Sue is making the 100km effort in memory of her late husband John, who worked on the gates at the fair for many years.

The Air Ambulance helped John twice during his lifetime – first when a horse fell on his leg, and second, after he was trampled by cows.

This second incident would ultimately lead to his death eight days later, but the Air Ambulance, supported by the emergency medical charity LIVES, was able to stabilise John’s injuries enough to get him to hospital.

John Roe, chairman of Revesby Country Fair, said: “Sue’s husband John was such a big supporter of the show over so many years, and we’re so pleased to be able to support her incredible challenge. Visitors to last year’s show helped us raise a fantastic sum of money for some truly worthwhile local causes like Sue’s and we intend to keep giving back this year too.”

Other causes to have benefited from last year’s event are LIVES and Keith’s Rescue Dogs.

This year’s event is due to take place at Revesby Estate on Sunday, August 4, from 8.30am. Sue (pictured in white, with others due to take on the trek) will be collecting on the day, but you can also donate via her JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/suuesaharachallenge or at a static bike ride she will be doing at Tesco, in Horncastle, on Saturday, August 17, from 9am to 2pm.

For more on the fair, visit revesbycountryfair.co.uk

BOSTON

* REME

The Lincolnshire Branch of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) will hold a social evening at the Drill Hall, in Main Ridge West, Boston, on Tuesday, August 6, at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

It will feature a bar, buffet, banter, and perhaps a quiz.

All serving and past members of REME are welcome to attend.

For more information, call secretary Graham Matthews on 01754 874200 or remelincs@gmail.com

DONINGTON

* Library

Donington Library is set to hold a craft session inspired by the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

It will take place on Tuesday, August 6, from 10am to 12pm.

The cost is £2 per child, with no charge for accompanying parents.

Booking is requested in advance, either in person at the library, in High Street, or via a Facebook message.

GOSBERTON

* Companion’s Club

The Gosberton Good Companion’s Club met in the Public Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

Members enjoyed playing bingo. Arthur Gold and Les Stevenson acted as the callers.

Edna Richardson and Irene Hunter organised a raffle and members served tea and coffee.

There was brisk bidding at an auction conducted by Les, with Arthur and Maxine Dobney acting as the runners.

The club’s next outing is to Hunstanton, to which visitors are welcome.

It is due to take place on Tuesday, August 13.

To book a place, call Arthur Gold on 01775 718517.

* Home movie show

A home movie show was enjoyed Gosberton Baptist Church on Wednesday afternoon.

It featured scenes taken at Great Asby, Orton, Devil’s Bridge, Muker Show, Maulds Meaburn, Smardale nature reserve, and Wensleydale Creamery.

The tea was provided by Ann Gorbutt, Marlene Twelftree, and Phyllis Baxter, who also served the tea with the help of Gill Adlard and Tessa Chapman. General helpers were Dave Twelftree, Maurice Adlard, and the Rev Steve Weatherly-Barton.

* Local history

The next meeting of the local history group is due to take place be at Gosberton Church Hall, in Westhorpe Road, on Monday, August 5, at 7.30pm (doors open from 7pm).

There is suggested entry donation of £1.

The evening will include a 10 to 15-minute collection of short pre-1920 films of the South Lincolnshire area.

From about 8.15pm, there will be an ‘open session’ where visitors will have the chance to display pictures, documents, or other exhibits.

The evening will also include the chance to share information and make requests.

Dates for upcoming meetings are Monday, November 11, and February 10.

* Fun and fellowship

Gosberton Baptist Fun and Fellowship was held at the home of Des and Rene Curtis on Friday afternoon, when members enjoyed playing Triominos.

Refreshments of fruit and ice cream, scones, and pastries were served by Mrs Curtis.

* Festival

Gosberton Baptist Flower and Craft Festival is coming up on August Bank Holiday weekend.

This year’s theme is ‘Ups and Downs – Hills and Valleys of the Bible’.

The event will open on Saturday, August 24, at 10.30am and run through until 4.30pm, with music in the afternoon by the Ukulele Orchestra of Spalding.

The Sunday will begin with morning worship at 10.30am. Viewing will follow from noon to until 4.30pm, when Songs of Praise will take place. During the afternoon, Ann Warren will give a demonstration of dance.

The event will open on the Monday at 10.30am and run through to 4.30pm, with an afternoon performance by the local Tai Chi group and Edwin Lunn.

Cream teas and other refreshments to be served throughout and there will be stalls and competitions.

* Summer quiz

Gosberton Public Hall will hold a summer quiz on Friday, August 16.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets are priced at £5, which includes the pudding bar during the interval.

Teams up to six people are permitted.

GOSBERTON CLOUGH & RISEGATE

* Post office

The post office continues in St Gilbert and St Hugh’s Church Hall on Mondays and Thursdays of each week from 2pm to 4pm.

Local people are asked to support it.

** Send your items for the Neighbourhood News page to david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk