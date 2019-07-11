Cubs prepared to clean up streets

Members of a Boston cub pack took part in a community clean up in the town recently.

The 5th Boston (St Botolphs) pack took up the litter pickers for their Community Impact and World Challenge badges. Parents were invited to join in, and leant a helping hand.

The cubs met at the Norfolk Street entrance to Central Park, split into small groups, and slowly walked back to their HQ on Castle Street, covering as many of the side streets as they could.

Akela, Jayne Maddy, said: “During the pick, all of our groups said that some members of the public stopped and said thank you to them, which was a lovely boost. The cubs were very surprised at the amount of rubbish they collected in just over an hour.”