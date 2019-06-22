D-Day veterans unveil feature at Boston-area war museum

A group of D-Day veterans were the guests of honour when a Second World War Home Front museum near Boston officially opened a new feature at the site.

The trio – John Galey, Ken Clamping, and Walter Hilliam – visited We’ll Meet Again, at Freiston Shore, last Friday to help unveil a new seating area at the attraction. It came one day after the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings in 1944.

A spokesman for the museum said the feature came as a result of many weeks of hard work, and paid tribute to everyone who helped out on the project, especially museum volunteers John, Alan, and Paul.

They said: “(Local carpenter) Paul Needham has been very busy helping us with the build and also making some superb furniture for us which included a special commemorative bench dedicated to his grandfather who served in the Lincolnshire Regiment in the First World War. The bench includes an engraved brass plate complete with regimental cap badge.

“The museum would also like to thank Buildbase of Boston for donating some of the wood needed for the structure and Jim and Doreen from the Three Horse Shoes Leverton for raising money which helped purchase another seat.”