Event shines light on emergency services

Hundreds of people enjoyed a closer look at the work of local emergency services ay Boston’s Blue Light Day on Saturday.

The event in Central Park saw the Coastguard, the LIVES charity, Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, Lincolnshire Police, Lincolnshire Police Cadets, the Air Ambulance, St John’s Ambulance, Louth Search Dogs, Lowland Rescue and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue all turn out for a day of family fun.

Boston Blue Light Day. L-R Maya Santos 7 and Emily Santos 3 with Sargeant Dave Robinson. EMN-190930-145013005

Events included children getting the chance to sit on a police bike, set off the sirens and check their reactions with the Road Safety Partnership’s challenge, St John’s Ambulance providing CPR training and recruiting volunteers, and Louth Search Dogs putting on a search and rescue demonstration.

The Lincolnshire Police mini marathon was held at noon with around 40 youngsters from the force’s Mini Police tackling the mini marathon course.

The event was organised by Boston Borough Council in association with Lincolnshire Police.

Event lead, Kamila Nowinska, Boston’s Community Safety Officer, said: “I am so pleased to see so many people turn out and give children the opportunity to see what the emergency services do.”

Boston Blue Light Day. Elisha Clarkson 5 of Boston with David Nugent - St John Ambulance Boston cadet unit manager. EMN-190930-144908005

Boston Blue Light Day. L-R Frankie York 6 and Harley York 7 with PC Tim Newell. EMN-190930-145024005

Boston Blue Light Day. L-R George Appleby of Wrangle Coastguards, Lily Roberts 6, Matt Breathwick of Sutton Bridge Coastguards and Ella-Rose Roberts 7. EMN-190930-145035005

Boston Blue Light Day. Jezz Eaton and Karmelle Jinks 9 of Swineshead with Sarah Pennell and dog Isaac of Louth Search and Rescue. EMN-190930-145120005

Boston Blue Light Day. Boston Police Cadets L-R Holly King 16, Emily Bryne 18, Ryan Tittershall 16 and Ben Graves 13, launching In Case of Emergency keyrings. EMN-190930-145109005