Event shines light on emergency services

Hundreds of people enjoyed a closer look at the work of local emergency services ay Boston’s Blue Light Day on Saturday.
The event in Central Park saw the Coastguard, the LIVES charity, Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, Lincolnshire Police, Lincolnshire Police Cadets, the Air Ambulance, St John’s Ambulance, Louth Search Dogs, Lowland Rescue and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue all turn out for a day of family fun.
Events included children getting the chance to sit on a police bike, set off the sirens and check their reactions with the Road Safety Partnership’s challenge, St John’s Ambulance providing CPR training and recruiting volunteers, and Louth Search Dogs putting on a search and rescue demonstration.
The Lincolnshire Police mini marathon was held at noon with around 40 youngsters from the force’s Mini Police tackling the mini marathon course.
The event was organised by Boston Borough Council in association with Lincolnshire Police.
Event lead, Kamila Nowinska, Boston’s Community Safety Officer, said: “I am so pleased to see so many people turn out and give children the opportunity to see what the emergency services do.”