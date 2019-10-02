Event to mark 10 years of RoadHOG youth bus and other Neighbourhood News

A celebration event to mark 10 years of the RoadHOG youth bus around the Boston area is taking place at Holy Trinity Church, in Spilsby Road, Boston, on Friday, from 7pm.

RoadHOG is the first ever mobile youth church in south Lincolnshire - covering the Boston area from Sibsey in the north, to Kirton in the south.

Its aim is to offer young people a place to visit in the evening, with computer games, activities, crafts and support on hand.

It also aims to ‘inspire young people to aim higher using education’ and ‘bridge the gap between young people and the local church and community’.

Supporters of the project, and those who want to get involved, are invited to the celebration event. There will be a hog roast and refreshments on hand. Local dignitaries are expected to be in attendance.

BOSTON

* Bluebird talk

‘Outstanding’, ‘excellent’, and ‘amazing’ were just a few of the comments heard after the Rotary Club of Boston’s open evening concluded last Thursday.

The subject of the comments was the talk given by Bill Smith, the deep-sea diver who lead the team that searched for, located, and rebuilt Donald Campbell’s Bluebird, in which the famous driver crashed and died during an ill-fated attempt on the world water speed record.

The talk – given at the Boston & County Club – traced the story from searching for the wreck right through to the restored vessel’s first run on Loch Fad on the Isle of Bute.

“How so many parts were recovered from the bottom of Coniston Water and were reformed was truly amazing,” a spokesman for the club said. “The lengths that the team went to in order to keep the rebuilt vessel as original as possible were truly astounding. This included tracking down a batch of materials which are no longer made, but had been held in storage by the original manufacturer for over 50 years.”

The proceeds of the evening went to the Rotary Club of Boston Charitable Trust, to support local charities.

The next open evening talk will be on Thursday, November 28, when motorcycle racer and Isle of Man TT winner Ian Hutchinson will be in conversation with British Superbikes legend Steve Plater.

Tickets are £20 each and are available online from the Arcus Helicopters website.

GOSBERTON

* Home movies

Gosberton Baptists welcomed a large audience to its home movie show on Wednesday afternoon.

The footage had been taken in Jersey and showed St Helier, the war tunnels, Durrell Wild Life Park, St Saviours, and the Coronation Park.

A tea was provided by Ann Gorbutt, Marlene Twelftree, Joyce Smith, and Phyllis Baxter. The helpers were Gill and Maurice Adlard, Marlene and David Twelftree, Ann Gorbutt, Mavis Green, the Rev Steve Weatherly-Barton, and Phyllis Baxter.

Mention was made of the annual party which has been arranged for Monday, November 18. It will feature the Spalding U3A Singing for Fun group and a Christmas buffet tea.

Anyone who has attended the home movie shows is welcome to come along.

* Ladies Circle

Gosberton Ladies Circle resumed following a summer break with a talk by a representative of a Horncastle sweet shop.

Their talk, entitled ‘Sweet Treats – Happy Memories’, was on different sweets through the ages.

The next meeting of the Ladies Circle is on Thursday, October 10, at 7.30pm, when the talk will be on upholstery.

All are welcome to attend.

* Good Companion’s

Despite the pouring rain, a coach party of members and friends of the Gosberton Good Companion’s Club made the most of their time in York on their latest outing on Tuesday.

They enjoyed looking round the city, and thanks were expressed to organiser Arthur Gold.

The next club outing is to Lincoln on Tuesday, October 22, to which non-members are welcome. Enquiries to Arthur Gold on 01775 718517.

The club is open to new members. Sessions are described as ‘a fun afternoon’; they take place on alternative Tuesdays in Gosberton Public Hall.

Anyone interested should contact Arthur or just go along to a meeting.

* Carols and Supper

A date has been finalised for the Churches in Gosberton District Carols and Supper event at the Duke of York.

It will be held on Tuesday, December 10, at a cost of £5 for the supper.

CLOUGH & RISEGATE

* Harvest

The Harvest lunch in St Gilbert and St Hugh’s Church Hall attracted 82 diners.

It was preceded by the Harvest service, conducted by the vicar, the Rev Ian Walters.

Aileen Workmen gave the address, speaking on the TV series ‘The Good Life’.

Afterwards, all enjoyed the lunch and the raffle with 29 prizes.

A big ‘thank you’ was given to those who contributed towards the food and the prizes, and also to all helpers.

Harvest produce was taken to Centrepoint at Boston by David and Sally Spridgen.

* Coffee morning

It was a pleasant morning on Saturday at the Gosberton Clough Methodist Church when the church council organised a coffee morning.

All enjoyed coffee and cake.

REVESBY

* Fundraiser

There will be crafts and collectable available to buy at a church fundraiser near Skegness this weekend.

The event will take place in Revesby Village Hall on Sunday, October 6, from 9am to 1pm, in aid of the village’s St Lawrence’s Church.

Refreshments will be available.

To book a table (at a cost of £8), call Sue Watts on 01507 568847 after 3pm.

SWINESHEAD

* Gardening

Swineshead Gardening Club’s next meeting is on the Wednesday, October 9, at Swinfields, in Butlers Way, Swineshead, at 7pm.

The club will welcome one of its favourite speakers, The Sage Gardeners, for a talk on Autumn in the Garden – a season when most summer flowers have finished.

“There are quite a few herbaceous perennials to fill those gaps, so we will be very interested to know their choices”, a spokesman for the club said.

“It’s also the time to plant lots of spring bulbs, plus pansies and primulas,” they added.

All are welcome to attend – the first visit is free.

For more information, call Irene Green on (01205) 820922 or email irene.green7@btconnect.com

